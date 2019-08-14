Carroll County Times Obituaries
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harvest Church
1340 N. Main Street
Hampstead, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvest Church
1340 N. Main Street
Hampstead, MD
View Map
Martin C. "Buzz" Bauernschub


1948 - 2019
Martin C. "Buzz" Bauernschub Obituary
Martin "Buzz" C. Bauernschub, 71, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Monday, August 12, 2019 at home. Born May 24, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late John C. Bauernschub and Mary C. (Weber) Bauernschub Kiger. He was the loving and devoted husband of 52 years to Frances "Fran" L. (Carr) Bauernschub. Buzz was a supervisor for mail handlers with the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement after 38 years service. He was an active and faithful member of Harvest Church in Hampstead. He loved traveling, camping, enjoyed watching nature and spending time in the outdoors. Buzz was always trying to be of service to others, willing to lend a helping hand. The simple things in life are what made him happiest. Surviving in addition to his wife Fran are daughters, Lisa Bowen and husband Daren of Hampstead, and Lori Reese and husband David of Severna Park; grandsons, Brady and Colby Bowen, and Dylan Reese; sisters, Mary Carocci and husband Paul of Abingdon, and Florence "Ruth" Davis and husband Joe of Westminster; brothers-in-law, Walter Barzal and wife Brenda of Las Vegas, NV, Steven Barzal and wife Claudia of Millersville, PA, and John Barzal and wife Sarah of Arnold, MD; and many nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Harvest Church, 1340 N. Main Street, Hampstead, MD with family friend and Pastor Dulce Gerath officiating. Please use St. Mark's Lutheran parking lot in back of church. Burial and inurnment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 14, 2019
