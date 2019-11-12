|
|
Martin Luther Gonder, 91, of Taneytown, MD, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Born January 31, 1928 in Frizzellburg, MD, he was the son of the late Robert and Deanie (Flohr) Gonder. He was the devoted husband of Mary (McCleaf) Gonder, to whom he was married for 72 years. Martin was a diesel mechanic. He worked for the W.H. Davis Company in Westminster for 30 years and Bill Rohrbaugh's Charter Bus Service in Manchester, MD for 30 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He attended Gates of Praise Worship Center in Littlestown. Martin was a member of Camp Resolute in Potter County, PA, and was a former member of the Mayberry Game Protective Association. He was a member of the NRA and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, woodworking, collecting antique tractors and spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Mary, are daughter, Pamela Lippy and husband Michael of Taneytown; son Mark Gonder and wife Teresa of Gettysburg, PA; grandchildren, Sarah Harner and husband Jason of Hanover, PA, Bryan Lippy and wife Alie of Marion, Iowa, Emily McLucas and husband Daniel of Gettysburg, PA and Katie Reed and husband Matthew of Aspers, PA; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by all 12 of his siblings. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with the Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Fairfield, PA with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 12, 2019