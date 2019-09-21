Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marty L. Whitfield. View Sign Service Information Uniontown Bible Church 4272 Watson Lane Union Bridge, MD 21791 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Uniontown Bible Church 4272 Watson Lane Union Bridge , MD View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Uniontown Bible Church 4272 Watson Lane Union Bridge , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marty Lou Whitfield, age 76, of New Windsor, met Jesus face to face on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. Born March 24, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Margaret L. Wagner Miller. She was the wife of John D. Whitfield, her loving husband of 57 years. Marty was a 1961 graduate of Westminster High School. Following graduation she worked for ACME in Westminster, where she met her husband John, "her sweetie". After their marriage in 1962 she remained home for 40 years to raise her family. She was then employed with PNC Bank in the Westminster Mall for 10 years, retiring to love on her grandchildren. Her life passions were in this order: Jesus; loving and serving people, specifically her countless hours at the newer Elmer Wolfe Elementary School, where she was known as "Mrs. MomMom"; and cutting grass. She was a member of both Church of the Open Door, Westminster and Uniontown Bible Church, where she faithfully served with the Women's Ministry, MOPS, AWANA, nursery, Sunday school, VBS and most recently the Caring Ministry. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children and spouses, Jodi and Tim Sell of Union Bridge, Laurie and Robert Pusateri, Lisa and John Rutter, Andy and Cathy Whitfield, Amy and Bill Schaeffer and Kelly and Aaron Roth, all of New Windsor; 35 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Walter "Bud" Bupp, Tom & Sue Maier, Margaret Whitfield and Theodore and Joanne Whitfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Anna Joy Whitfield; sister, Marcie "Chip" Bupp; and sister-in-law, Mary Emma "Mimi" Maier. The family will receive friends at Uniontown Bible Church, 4272 Watson Lane, Union Bridge on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., when a Celebration of Life Service will begin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

