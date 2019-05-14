Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Nelson. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Union Lutheran Church 5000 Middleburg Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Charles Nelson, age 94, of New Windsor, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Seasons Hospice at Northwest Hospital Center, Randallstown. Born March 12, 1925 in Gully, MN, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ellen Wolander Nelson. He was the husband of Betty Lambert Nelson, his wife of 71 years.Marvin was an active member of Mt. Union Lutheran Church, near Union Bridge, where he served as a councilman numerous times. In early years he worked on the family farm on Clemsonville Rd. and then was employed for 39 ½ years with Lehigh Portland Cement Co., Union Bridge. After retirement he worked for 5 years at Future Antiques of Westminster, finishing furniture. He enjoyed fishing, woodshop, traveling, especially for fishing trips on the Chesapeake Bay and to Canada, gardening, yardwork and spending time with his family and at family gatherings.In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Joyce Furman and husband Gene of Hanover, PA and Linda Nelson Sanders and husband Matthew of Middletown; grandchildren, Phillip Thomas and wife Abby, Aaron Furman and wife Mary, Kane Furman and wife Melody, Cole Furman, Mark Gouker and Rachel Lal and husband David; great granddaughter, Sophia Lal; sisters, Carol Blubaugh of Westminster and Wanda Waugh and husband John of Lineboro; brothers, Orval S. Nelson Sr. and wife Shirley of Valdosta, GA, George A. Nelson of Westminster and Elmer C. Nelson of Littlestown, PA; sisters-in-law, Linda Nelson, Betty Sue Nelson, Yasuko Nelson, Mae Nelson and Glenna Lambert; brother-in-law, Harry Lambert Sr. and wife Betty and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Clayton, Irvin, Richard, Donald E. and Harold W. Nelson; sisters-in-law, Josie, Shirley and Marie Nelson and brothers-in-law, Marden Blubaugh and Thomas Lambert.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16 at Mt. Union Lutheran Church, 5000 Middleburg Rd., with Rev. Cary Moorman, church pastor and Rev. Virgil Cain, pastor of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Smithsburg, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Union Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Union Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 411, Taneytown, MD 21787.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

