Marvin "Tom" Allen Rorke, 64 of Manchester, MD, passed Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born Jan. 2, 1955 in Baltimore he was the son of Mary Dawn Fletcher Rorke and the late Ellsworth Samuel Rorke. He was the loving husband of 43 years to Barbara Lee Tweed Rorke. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. Tom was the former owner and operator of Ram Trucking. He was an Army veteran. Tom enjoyed gardening, repairing old tractors, playing the guitar, listening to music, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are children; Jessica Lee Rorke Price, Jacson Allen Rorke, siblings; Sandra Lynn Corbin, Teresa Rorke Buchanan, Bo Rorke, Amanda Rorke Kroft, Tami Rorke Bollinger and Robin Rorke. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Thursday Jan. 2, 2020 from 6-8 pm. and on Friday from 10 am. until the time of the funeral service at 11 am, with Reverend Rodney Gross officiating. Interment will follow in the New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 1, 2020