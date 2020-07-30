Mary Addellia Guy Horton (Nee Yohn), 97 passed away in her sleep at home after a long illness. Born to parents the late Merle Yohn & the late Helen Freyman on August 28, 1922 in Carroll County (Gypsy Hill). She was married to Harry Guy who passed in 1973 and Lindsey Horton. She is survived by daughters Helen Archer, Wanda Legore, Son-in-law Greg Martindale, grandchildren Valerie Novak, Scott Legore, Tim Legore, & Jason Martindale. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild 2 step great-grandchildren and 1 step great-great grandchild and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by brother Bud Yohn, sisters Pearl Pickett & Teresa Pescatore, daughter Brenda Martindale, granddaughter Sue Ann Doyle and son-in-law Ronnie D. Legore. She was a graduate of Mr. Airy High School. She retired after 32 years as a cafeteria worker & cafeteria manager for Carroll County Public Schools. Mary was very active in the community before her illness; she is a chartered member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Winfield Fire Dept. and for the Taylorsville Winfield Lions club, she volunteered many hours. After retiring she loved taking bus trips with her special friend Mrs. Wright. Other loves included playing bingo and going to casinos. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 am. Social distancing must be observed and mask must be worn in the funeral home. Interment at Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Taylorsville-Winfield Lions Charities, INC. C/O Forrest C. Hudspeth 5883 Woodbine Road Woodbine, MD 21797-9507. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store