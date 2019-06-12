Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ada Starr Welliver. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ada ("Tata") Starr Twigg Welliver, 90, of Sykesville and formerly from Westminster, passed quietly from this life on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Fairhaven in Sykesville. Tata was the beloved wife of Dr. Daniel Irvin Welliver, who preceded her in death on December 25, 1998. Tata was born on September 16, 1928, in Baltimore, to the late Anna Noel Gehr Twigg and Carl C. Twigg. She graduated from Westminster High School in 1945, earned a Bachelor's Degree from Western Maryland College in 1949, and taught at Maiden Choice Elementary School in Baltimore County until leaving to raise her family. Tata is survived by her children: son Paul S. and Powell "Polly" Welliver of Baltimore, daughter Ellen S. and John Nicodemus of Walkersville, son Klee A. Welliver of Westminster, and son Thomas D. and Margaret Welliver of Westminster. She also leaves 9 loving grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Tata loved caring for her family and supporting her husband in his work as a family practice physician. Her home was open to extended family, friends, medical residents, and foreign exchange students, where everyone found "a place at the table." Tata enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, and in later her years achieved bridge "Life Master." She was a life member of the GFWC Woman's Club of Westminster and a long time volunteer in the community, helping people however she could. In 2009, Tata was elected to the Maryland Senior Citizen's Hall of Fame, for her exemplary service to her communities in Westminster and at Fairhaven in Sykesville, where she moved in 2001.In addition to her husband and parents, Tata was predeceased by her infant daughter Carol Welliver, sisters Virginia Twigg and Dorothy Grumbine, and by brothers Carl Twigg, Jr. and Denton Twigg. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2 PM at the Westminster United Methodist Church. There will be a time of fellowship and visitation at the church immediately following the service. Interment at Krider's Lutheran Church cemetery will be on Friday of this week. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tata's memory may be made to Access Carroll, 10 Distillery Drive, Suite 200, Westminster, MD 21157, or to Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 E. Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

