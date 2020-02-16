|
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church
Mary Adelaide Hollenbaugh, 92, of Catonsville, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Charlestown Care Center in Catonsville, MD. Born on August 15, 1927, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Mary Adelaide Smith Cronin. She was the beloved wife of the late Ted Eugene Hollenbaugh, who passed away in 2003. Mary was a member of the religious order of the Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart in Towson, MD, and served there from 1950 through 1971 in the field of religious education. She was always active in the Catholic church and devoted most of her time to volunteer work. Surviving her are children: R. Wayne Hollenbaugh and wife Elaine, Gary Hollenbaugh and wife Kelly, and Kathy Ann Flitcraft and husband Jeffrey, grandchildren: Jason, Randy, Scott, Todd, John, Kristen, Zachary, Devin and Ethan, great-grandchildren: Austin, Colton, Ryan, Christian, Evan, Gabriel, Finnegan, and Teddy, brother: Thomas Cronin and wife Hedy, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: John Cronin, William Cronin, Peggy Rivelli, and Claire Arnold. The family will receive visitors for a memorial gathering on Friday, February 21, from 10:30 – 11 am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, where a funeral mass will be held at 11 am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Charlestown Retirement Benevolent Care Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
