Mary Blanche Legore, 96, lifelong resident of Westminster, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home.Born October 8, 1922 in Westminster she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (nee Horner) Crumbie. Twice married she was the wife of the late Henry Drumheller, Sr. and the late George Thomas Legore.Mary worked for over 25 years at Beacon Steel, before becoming a homemaker. She loved visiting Amish Country- a community that she was very fond of. While there she visited with many friends and went shopping and antiquing. She enjoyed many years of Civil War reenacting with her husband, Tom. Surviving her are son and daughter-in-law Henry and Diane Drumheller of Westminster; grandchildren Kevin Drumheller, Holly Butler and husband Christopher; great-grandchildren Katherine and Zachary Butler. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her grandson Michael Drumheller and grand-daughter-in-law Marybeth Drumheller. Services and interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg are private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157.Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019