Mary Madeline Buckley, 83, Littlestown, PA died at her home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born April 19, 1936 in Fairfield, PA, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillie Kreitz Herring. Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert L. Buckley. Mary was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Littlestown, PA. She was very active in her family's life and in later years enjoying time with her grandchildren. Mary also enjoyed the beach, people watching from a rocker on the board walk in Ocean City, MD. She was a member of the Red Hats and the Seniors. Mary enjoyed trips to the casino and loved playing Bingo. In addition to her husband Robert, Mary is survived by three sons; David Buckley and his wife Jennifer of Gettysburg, PA, Steven Buckley of Littlestown, PA, Christopher Buckley and his wife Sonia of Gettysburg, PA, six grandchildren; Jessica, Nicholas, Daniel, Brayden, Nathan, Madison Buckley, a great grandchild; Taylor Buckley, a sister, Dorothy Fair of Evergreen, CO, two brothers; Francis Herring of Gettysburg, PA and Earl Herring of San Antonio, TX. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Christine Buckley in 2017. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Aloysius in Littlestown, with Rev. Fr. C. Anthony Miller celebrant. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 3, 2020