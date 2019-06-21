Mary C. Bauernschub Kiger nee Weber, 96, of Westminster, formerly of Dundalk and Frametown, WV, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Lookabout Manor. Born January 12, 1923 in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Brannock Weber. Twice married, she was predeceased by husbands John C. Bauernschub and Walter F. Kiger. She was also predeceased by her six siblings. After working for 32 years, Mary retired from Bethlehem Steel Sparrows Point. She enjoyed traveling and, after retirement, she moved to West Virginia. Mary loved shopping, crocheting, playing bingo and cards. She was a very active person even cutting her own grass and retaining her independence until her death. Mary is survived by three children: Mary Carocci and husband Paul, Martin (Buzz) Bauernschub and wife Fran, and Florence (Ruth) Davis and husband Joe; grandchildren Joseph Zimmerman, John Zimmerman, Lisa Bowen, Lori Reese, Steven Barbour, Jr., and Scott Barbour; 11 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her dog, Daisy. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 11:00am. Interment will be private.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 21, 2019