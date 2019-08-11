Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Keeney. View Sign Service Information Little's Funeral Home 34 Maple Avenue Littlestown , PA 17340 (717)-359-4224 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts, yet joyful outlook, we announce the passing of a beautiful human being on Thurs, Aug 8, 2019, Mary Catherine (Adams) Keeney was called home by the Lord, to join her loving husband Alex and son Mark. Mary was the loving, compassionate daughter of the late George and Anna (Karaffa) Adams, born May 28, 1929 in Toronto, Ohio. She later graduated Catholic Central High School, Steubenville, OH. Mary attended the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, graduating in 1950, then had a successful career as a Registered Nurse that spanned 60 years at multiple hospitals from New Jersey to Indiana, finally retiring from Carroll County General Hospital, Westminster in 1990. She spent another decade plus after retirement caring, teaching and mentoring at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. Mary and Alexander Keeney, Jr. of Steubenville, were united for a lifetime in Brockway, PA on Aug 5, 1952 and celebrated over 64 years of marriage; her devoted husband Alex passed away June 26, 2016. They lived a storybook life together, raising a family of seven and traveling throughout America and outside the country for both pleasure and work. Their most memorable trips together were their "great western adventure of 1968" visiting national landmarks and family, touring the Scottish highlands and basking in the sun of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They enjoyed dancing, spending time with family and collecting David Winters Cottages in their later years. Mary was an enthusiastic and optimistic wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and dedicated nurse earning the esteem and respect within her profession for her promotion of health and teaching and compassion for both patients and care practitioners. She served as a supervisor, orientation leader, head nurse, shift director and surgical relief nurse at multiple hospitals and was actively involved in education, staff development and advisory counsels throughout her nursing career. As a couple, Mary and Alex enjoyed bringing their family together for celebrations, holidays and life's special moments. They enjoyed reveling in the accomplishments of their children and their spouses as well as the accomplishments of their thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren over the years. There was always "room at the inn" for family, friends and others as "all were welcome" at the Keeney's table. During the holiday seasons, there was always an abundance of traditional foods, drinks and desserts as they enjoyed gathering with family and friends, sharing stories and jokes, making for a good time. Mom and Dad made every occasion special, and every event a feast; it was an extension of their love, kindness, and hospitality they demonstrated throughout their lives together. Mary and Alex were exceptionally generous, and charitable, in deed and through their contributions in the communities they lived. They were part of a team of parents at the St. Johns Catholic Church, Westminster, organizing pancake breakfasts to secure the school bus to transport kids to Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown from Westminster. Later, they became integral members of St. Aloysius, Littlestown participating in Saturday evening bingo and other community fundraising events. Mary was preceded in death by their son Mark Stephen Keeney and her husband Alex. She is survived by her six children: Roxanne M. Ecker of Greencastle, Alexander M. Kenney of Lawrenceville, GA, Karen L. Keeney of Hanover, Margaret M. DeFazio of Pittsburgh, George T. Keeney of Gettysburg and Gregory P. Keeney of Alexandria, VA and her grandchildren: Kristina Gartrell, Kimberly Smith , Amy Frye, Steven and Jennifer DeFazio, Daniel, Paige and Michael Keeney, Adam and Alex Keeney, Jacob, Braden and Karsten Keeney and great-grandchildren: Hannah, Katie, Emma Gartrell, Colton Frye and Sierra, Luca, Isabelle, Kynlie, Henry and Reese Keeney. A Memorial Mass is Tues, August 20, at 10 A.M. at St. Aloysius, Littlestown, with The Rev. C. Anthony Miller Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery, placed peacefully with her loving husband and son. Memorials in Mary's name may be sent to St. Aloysius, 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Hanover/Spring Grove VNA, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

