Mary Catharine "Kay" Lehr, of Taneytown passed away at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Harry Henry Lehr. Born January 11, 1929 in Bowie, Kay was the daughter of the late Edward M. and Cora A. (Curtin) Clark. She was a graduate of Annapolis High School. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Michael W. Lehr and his wife Vickie of Modoc, SC, Mary Cathareen "Cathy" Loscomb of Taneytown and Victoria "Vickie" Sorflaten and her husband Derek of Westminster. She also will be missed by her 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Kay worked for many years as the office manager of her husband's business, Maverick Crane Co. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved music, dance and taking care of her grandchildren. Kay adored her husband who considered her God's gift to him since their marriage 65 years ago. In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by 2 sisters; Frances Zehner and Clara Evans. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 am at St. Aloysius Church, 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.

