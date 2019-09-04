|
Mary Catherine (Cass) McHale (nee Furlong), age 86, of Westminster, MD died peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2019 in Sykesville, MD. She was born May 27, 1933 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Michael Gerald Furlong & Marguerite Furlong. After her father passed away in1945 her mother raised Cass in their home off of Ilchester Avenue in Baltimore, MD. Cass learned to play the piano at an early age and continued to play throughout her life. After graduating from Seton High School in 1951, she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1954 as a Registered Nurse. Cass's passion was nursing. She found her most rewarding and fulfilling experiences as the Intensive Care Charge Nurse at St. Agnes Hospital, in Baltimore Maryland. If you were sick you wanted Cass to be your nurse, Cass's mission was to show compassion and caring which she displayed to her patients their families and those of whom she worked with. On April 14, 1956 she married Thomas M. McHale Jr at St. Phillip & James Church in Baltimore Maryland. They were married 48 years until his passing on August 17th, 2004. Together they raised six children, Maureen McHale of Eldersburg MD, Karen Fox of Westminster MD, Michael McHale (Jeanne) of Marriottsville MD, Mary Patricia Vielandi (James) Marriottsville, MD, Shannon McHale of Parkville MD, Thomas McHale III of Sykesville MD. Also survived by Cass are eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Upon retiring from St Agnes Hospital, Cass who never was a fan of airplanes, conquered her fear of flying where she enjoyed trips with her husband to visit Ireland and Hawaii. In addition to their trips with friends she loved her visits with her son and family Stationed throughout the country and Puerto Rico along with the numerous driving trips to other cities with her children. Cass was an avid reader of drama and mystery novels and kept every book she read. Throughout her life she consumed many novels and even up to her last days she was reading a new book. Most of her days she was content reading, working on her daily crossword puzzles, riding around her property in her golf cart with her dog and best friend Molly, watching Netflix on her Ipad but most of all being around her big family who she loved dearly. Cass's house became the central hub of all family holiday parties and gatherings especially the annual summer Volleyball party every August that she looked forward too. The family of Cass McHale would personally like to thank the entire staff of Brinton Woods Rehabilitation Center in Woodbine, MD for their heartfelt care and compassion during our mother's stay at their facility. We would especially like to thank Doreen for her kind and thoughtful care and who always made our mother happy when she entered the room. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield (Beside South Carroll High School) Thursday September 5th, 2019 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Liturgy (MASS) will be held September 6th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Alphonsus R.C. Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock, MD. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to St Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD or . www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 4, 2019