Mary H. Clare, 77, of Hanover, PA, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence surrounded by loved ones. Born December 6, 1941 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anne Marie (Cummings) Heim and Edward S. Heim. She graduated from Benedictine Academy in 1959 and Berkeley Secretarial School. She later worked for General Reinsurance Co. from 1964 to 1977 in New York City and Greenwich and Stamford, CT. She retired from Carroll County Public Schools as an Administrative Assistant. She is survived by daughters Nicole Marie Ritter and husband Jason of Hanover, PA and Erin Elizabeth Clare, of Bel Air, MD; grandchildren Brody, Morgan, Teddy and Beau; cousins Helen and Eugene Straskulic, Adam and Lauren Straskulic; and grandnephew and niece Luke and Lucy. The family will receive friends at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 26 Leonardville Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Red Bank. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 13, 2019