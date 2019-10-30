Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Jayne" Dattilio. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe St. Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Jayne" Dattilio, 90, of Westminster passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center. Jayne was born on February 23, 1929 in Franklinville, and was the daughter of the late Uriah S. and Marie (nee Nusbaum) Warner. The loving wife of the late Dominic C. Dattilio who predeceased her in 2011. Graduated Westminster High School Class of 1946. Employed by the State of Maryland as a medical secretary in research, especially for Dr. Martin Gross, at Springfield Hospital Center, retiring after 35 years. Jayne was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Maryland Classified Employees Association, 1946 Class Reunion Committee. Volunteered for many years, through July 2019 at the Carroll County Farm Museum where she served as Chair of the Board of Governors and helped maintain the gardens. Jayne was also a member of the Maryland State Troopers Association, Westminster Barrick MSP Old Timers Picnic, and the Red Hat Meows. An avid duck pin bowler, enjoyed playing 500 and pitch card games and loved playing Tripoley. Her greatest joy was in tending to those many flowers in her yard. Surviving her are daughter Karen Dattilio of Hanover, PA; granddaughter Rosa Brooks and husband Cody; and great grandson Kai Alexander. Predeceased by her twin brother Walter Monroe Warner; brothers Roy Warner, Charles Warner, and Albert Warner; and sisters Nellie Schnauble, Ruby Blauvelt, Mabel Warner, Olive Warner, and Clara Byers; and daughter Carla Sullivan. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, MD 21157 or to Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center Street, Westminster, MD 21157.

