Mary Dickey Kane, 95, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home. Mary was the loving wife of Francis J. "Frank" Kane who predeceased her in 2015. Mary was born on October 5, 1924 in Boston, MA to the late Harold and Catherine Dickey. She was a manager for many years at the Boston Gas Credit Union. Mary is survived by her children; Karen A. Knights of Westminster and John H. Kane of Aiken, SC. She is also survived by her son-in-law Gary Knights. Mary leaves her grandchildren; Richard P. Kane, Dawn Saul, Jason Kozowyk, Sean Kane and Justin Kane. She leaves 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by two sisters; Dorothy Pollock and Rita Miller.After retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Ireland, Hawaii and Las Vegas. Mary was a wonderful cook and baker. She was dedicated to her family. Her family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John McCants officiating. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Mary wished for no flowers. Donations, in her memory, to the Fisher House, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or online at

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

