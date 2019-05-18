Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dorm "Helen" Hann. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Helen" Josephine Dorm Briscoe Hann, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Born on August 5, 1943 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Earl Christopher, Sr. and Catherine Dorsey Dorm. Twice married she was the wife of the late Irving Briscoe and the late Donald Hann.Helen was a graduate of Robert Moton Highschool, class of 1961, and attended Bowie State University. Over the years Helen held numerous jobs including working at Black and Decker, Department of Social Services, Carroll County Bank, and cleaning for Carroll Community College. Helen loved going to the casino and bowling. She enjoyed watching tennis, and cartoons- particularly "Tom and Jerry". She was a member of Union Memorial Baptist Church. Mary is survived by sisters Jessie Dorm Patterson, and Sharon Cornish of Westminster; Edward Briscoe, whom she raised; special nieces Dorita Dorm and Regina Billups; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by siblings Charles Dorm, Charlotte Dabbs, Earl Dorm, Jr., William Dorm, Clarence Dorm, Gordon Dorm, Francis Dorm, Howell Dorm, Joan Willis, and Georgiann Dorm, and Kenneth Dorm, Sr.Memorial Services will be held at a future date.Contributions may be made in her memory to Union Memorial Baptist Church, 160 S Center St., Westminster MD 21157. Arrangements are being handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

Mary "Helen" Josephine Dorm Briscoe Hann, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center.Born on August 5, 1943 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Earl Christopher, Sr. and Catherine Dorsey Dorm. Twice married she was the wife of the late Irving Briscoe and the late Donald Hann.Helen was a graduate of Robert Moton Highschool, class of 1961, and attended Bowie State University. Over the years Helen held numerous jobs including working at Black and Decker, Department of Social Services, Carroll County Bank, and cleaning for Carroll Community College. Helen loved going to the casino and bowling. She enjoyed watching tennis, and cartoons- particularly "Tom and Jerry". She was a member of Union Memorial Baptist Church. Mary is survived by sisters Jessie Dorm Patterson, and Sharon Cornish of Westminster; Edward Briscoe, whom she raised; special nieces Dorita Dorm and Regina Billups; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by siblings Charles Dorm, Charlotte Dabbs, Earl Dorm, Jr., William Dorm, Clarence Dorm, Gordon Dorm, Francis Dorm, Howell Dorm, Joan Willis, and Georgiann Dorm, and Kenneth Dorm, Sr.Memorial Services will be held at a future date.Contributions may be made in her memory to Union Memorial Baptist Church, 160 S Center St., Westminster MD 21157. Arrangements are being handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Published in Carroll County Times from May 18 to May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close