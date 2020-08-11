1/1
Mary E. Moser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Moser, 96, of Carroll Lutheran Village, formerly of Owings Mills, MD, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born on May 2, 1924, in Greenspring Valley Eccleston, MD, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian Gertrude Teal Brown. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Guy David Moser, who passed away in May 2000. Mary attended Gills United Methodist Church for 40 years. The church merged with The Carrolls United Methodist Church in 1990, where she attended for seventeen years. Surviving her are siblings: Vergie Brodbeck of Hampstead, MD, Evelyn Brodbeck of New Oxford, PA, and James Brown of Hampstead, MD. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eleven siblings. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 12, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral services and interment are private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved