Mary E. Moser, 96, of Carroll Lutheran Village, formerly of Owings Mills, MD, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born on May 2, 1924, in Greenspring Valley Eccleston, MD, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian Gertrude Teal Brown. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Guy David Moser, who passed away in May 2000. Mary attended Gills United Methodist Church for 40 years. The church merged with The Carrolls United Methodist Church in 1990, where she attended for seventeen years. Surviving her are siblings: Vergie Brodbeck of Hampstead, MD, Evelyn Brodbeck of New Oxford, PA, and James Brown of Hampstead, MD. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eleven siblings. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 12, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Funeral services and interment are private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com