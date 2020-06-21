Mary Elizabeth Smith, 98, of Reisterstown, passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1922 in Maryland to the late Emory and Muriel (nee Euler) Zepp. She was married to the late Raymond E. Smith, Sr. Mrs. Smith was a housewife. She is survived by her son Raymond Ervin Smith, Jr. and his wife Judy of Charlottesville, VA; son William Emory Smith and his wife Cheryl of Reisterstown; nephew and his wife Robert and Elizabeth Zepp of Hampstead; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter Betty Lou Smith; sister Evelyn Zepp and brother Harry Zepp. Private graveside service at Emory Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown.



