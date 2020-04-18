|
|
Mary Eleanor Speciale, 83, of Westminster, Maryland died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center following several years battle with heart, lung issues and other illnesses. Born July 29, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Reed and Catherine Marie (Holmes) Reed. Surviving are daughter, Victoria N. Speciale of Westminster; grandchildren, Bradley Erdman of TN and Christopher Erdman of Washington, DC; great-grandchildren, Kara and Clark Erdman; step-grandchildren, Hailey Hannibal, Hunter and Hayden Orem; sisters, Catherine Marie Alford of Finksburg, and Theresa Anne Reed of Baltimore; brother, Leo Francis Reed of N.C.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Valerie C. Hannibal; former spouse, Vincent Rudolph Speciale; sister, Margaret Curley Seebode; brothers, Charles Joseph Reed and Thomas Joseph Reed. A private graveside service will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 18, 2020