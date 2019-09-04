Mary Elizabeth Allen, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Brightview Westminster Ridge. Born on August 26, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Wilhelmina Kammer. She was the wife of Richard W. Allen who predeceased her in 2010. She is survived by her children; Marianne E. Allen of Hampstead, Thomas E. Allen of St. James, NC, and Patricia A. Zerah of Mineola, NY. She also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her son, Richard J. Allen, her daughter, Valerie Jean Allen, and her brother Edward Kammer. Prior to her marriage, Mary was an executive secretary and product manager in the fabric industry. After having children, Mary worked as a sales associate in various department stores and as a customer service representative at the Cranberry Mall (Town Mall) in Westminster. Mary was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster where she served on the Baptism Ministry. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Carroll Lutheran Village and Carroll Hospital Center gift shops. She was a long-time member of Seniors in Action with the Carroll County Department of Recreation. Mary's family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St. Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary's memory, be offered to the Carroll Hospital Foundation, 200 Memorial Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at https://www.carrollhospitalcenter.org/giving. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 4, 2019