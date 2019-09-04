Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Allen. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe St Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Allen, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Brightview Westminster Ridge. Born on August 26, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Wilhelmina Kammer. She was the wife of Richard W. Allen who predeceased her in 2010. She is survived by her children; Marianne E. Allen of Hampstead, Thomas E. Allen of St. James, NC, and Patricia A. Zerah of Mineola, NY. She also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her son, Richard J. Allen, her daughter, Valerie Jean Allen, and her brother Edward Kammer. Prior to her marriage, Mary was an executive secretary and product manager in the fabric industry. After having children, Mary worked as a sales associate in various department stores and as a customer service representative at the Cranberry Mall (Town Mall) in Westminster. Mary was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster where she served on the Baptism Ministry. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Carroll Lutheran Village and Carroll Hospital Center gift shops. She was a long-time member of Seniors in Action with the Carroll County Department of Recreation. Mary's family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St. Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary's memory, be offered to the Carroll Hospital Foundation, 200 Memorial Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at

Mary Elizabeth Allen, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Brightview Westminster Ridge. Born on August 26, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Wilhelmina Kammer. She was the wife of Richard W. Allen who predeceased her in 2010. She is survived by her children; Marianne E. Allen of Hampstead, Thomas E. Allen of St. James, NC, and Patricia A. Zerah of Mineola, NY. She also leaves four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her son, Richard J. Allen, her daughter, Valerie Jean Allen, and her brother Edward Kammer. Prior to her marriage, Mary was an executive secretary and product manager in the fabric industry. After having children, Mary worked as a sales associate in various department stores and as a customer service representative at the Cranberry Mall (Town Mall) in Westminster. Mary was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster where she served on the Baptism Ministry. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Carroll Lutheran Village and Carroll Hospital Center gift shops. She was a long-time member of Seniors in Action with the Carroll County Department of Recreation. Mary's family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St. Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mary's memory, be offered to the Carroll Hospital Foundation, 200 Memorial Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at https://www.carrollhospitalcenter.org/giving . Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close