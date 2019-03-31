Carroll County Times Obituaries
Mary Ellen Burke, 80 of Sykesville, MD passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of Henry James Burke, Sr. for 58 years. She was born February 2, 1939, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Joseph W. Carter and the late Ethel Carter (nee Coleman).Mary Ellen (a.k.a. Mickie) loved liquid embroidery, crossword puzzles, enjoyed baking and cooking, gardening, reading, swimming, picnics, old movies, singing to her grandson and going for a drive on country roads. She was a substitute teacher for grade school and high school and would volunteer at Hospice. She never forgot a birthday or a special occasion. She was the loving mother to her son Hank and her daughter Lori. The loving grandmother of Nathan. All services will be Private. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.Online Condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 31, 2019
