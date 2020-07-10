Mary Thomas, of Hanover, PA, was born to Elsie Ecker, May 20, 1958, in Westminster, Maryland. She passed on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 62 years of age. Although she died of cancer related causes, Mary did NOT lose her battle with cancer. Indeed, she WON that battle every single day for four years. She was strong, fierce, and independent, and she fought all the way. Mary had one biological daughter, Shawnya Calp; however, she was "mom" to so many more than that. Her heart and love knew no bounds, and she took in anyone and everyone who needed her help and love. Prior to her illness, she had dedicated her life to doing the work of her God. She volunteered as the full-time program coordinator for the Love Center, part of Calvary Christian Center in Ormond Beach, Florida. Her mission was to help everyone she possibly could. Mary is survived by her daughter, Shawnya, Shawnya's partner Steve Dargitz, and their children, Jasmine Jackson, Rhiannon Calp, Carly Dargitz, Ian Dargitz, and Aimee Dargitz. Mary is also survived by her two granddaughters, Amber Wolf and Ashley Knecht, and their mother, Patty Thomas Rider, Mary's stepdaughter. She is also survived by her brothers, John (Marg) Ecker, Tom (Connie) Ecker, Bobby (Kathy) Ecker, Mike Calp, Eddie Calp, Kenny Calp, Ricky Diehl ; And sisters, Shirley (Bill) Botkin, Peggy Sensabaugh, Barb (Jake) Pate, Brenda (Rusty) Brothers Mary was predeceased by her mother, Elsie Ecker, as well as her brother, William Ecker, and sister, Linda Shower. While no service is being scheduled at this time, memorial contributions can be made to METAvivor 1783 Forest Dr., #184 Annapolis, MD 21401, a cancer organization specifically focused on those with stage 4 breast cancer, in her honor.



