Mary Ellen Schaffer, 86, of Westminster, MD passed away at her home Friday January 24, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Baltimore, MD on February 21, 1933 to Charles and Mary Schaffer who were long time residents of Westminster. Mary Ellen is survived by her 3 children Dr Cheryl Elizabeth Richardson, Rev Daniel Mercer and Michelle Mercer. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 51', studied piano at the Peabody Institute and attended Wheaton College class of 56' where she received a degree in English and Education. Prior to starting her family she taught English in the Baltimore County Schools. Mary Ellen was a caring mother who spent her later years working as a realtor and as a home health care provider. She was passionate about her home, home design, gardening, faith as well as the care of all those around her. She attended the United Presbyterian Church of Westminster for many years. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. A memorial service will be held later this spring. Inquires and condolences can be made at [email protected]
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 28, 2020