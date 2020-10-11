1/1
Mary Ellen Whitney
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Whitney entered to her eternal reward October 7, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Lola Reese and was born in Hampstead, MD, November 17, 1931. She was predeceased by her 5 siblings: Luther Reese, Earl Reese, Louise Smith, Ada Wilhelm, and Albert Reese. She is survived by her husband of 73 years: Reverend Lawrence Whitney, her son: Dr. Lawrence Whitney, Jr. and wife Carolyn, two grandchildren: Dinyee Rinker and husband Brad from Orange County, California, and Dr. Lawrence Whitney III and wife, Lindsay from Tampa, Florida. There are 4 great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Bella, Kaitlyn, and Braden, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Although spending much of her life in different parts of the country serving as director of music in her husband's churches, she was always proud of her Hampstead heritage with many music and basketball memories. Gregarious and a natural leader, Mary Chaired many church and community committees, spoke at banquets, as well as taught Sunday School in the churches they pastored. Due to COVID and travel distance for grandchildren, there will be a private burial. However, all are invited to a Memorial Service on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00 at Grace Bible Church, 3250 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. There will be appropriate social distancing and masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homewood at Plum Creek, Benevolent Site Fund, 425 Westminster Road, Hanover, PA 17331. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 10, 2020
She was a wonderful woman of God,I have known her and Bro.Whitney since I was 9,many great memories ♥
Lulu Williams
Friend
October 10, 2020
I will never forget Sis. Whitney. She was such a prayer worrier with our Mom. The two of them were such great friends. I loved Her singing, playing the piano, and ALWAYS with a huge smile. I will miss Her, but She is rejoicing with Her Lord, just like my Momma. Another HUGE grown is being given. Bro. Whitney, you will be in my prayers, you and your family. God Bless
STACY ROBINSON
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved