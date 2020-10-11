I will never forget Sis. Whitney. She was such a prayer worrier with our Mom. The two of them were such great friends. I loved Her singing, playing the piano, and ALWAYS with a huge smile. I will miss Her, but She is rejoicing with Her Lord, just like my Momma. Another HUGE grown is being given. Bro. Whitney, you will be in my prayers, you and your family. God Bless

STACY ROBINSON

Friend