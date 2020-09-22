1/
Mary Emma Esworthy
Mary Emma Esworthy, 85, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home. Born on March 19, 1935, in Owings Mills, MD, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Free and Mary Rose Eckman Stierhoff. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late William Starrett Esworthy, Sr. who passed away in 2013. Mary loved to spend time with her family. She was well loved by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed. Surviving her are children: Dawn Esworthy and William "Jay" S. Esworthy, Jr. grandchildren: Cassie Elizabeth Coughlin, William Starrett Esworthy, III, Airlia Caitlin Lotz, Britni Jordan Horne, and Courtney Esworthy-Good, great grandchildren: Sloane, Johnnie, Raven, Oxford, Willa, Aviendha, and Bryson, and brother: Harry Stierhoff. She was predeceased by brothers: Howard, Douglas, George and Charles Stierhoff. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 22, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD. Face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services and interment are private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Owings Mills - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
