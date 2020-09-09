1/1
Mary Gertrude Ogle
1919 - 2020
Mary Gertrude Ogle, 100, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sunflower Hill Assisted Living in Westminster. She was born in Baltimore on December 22, 1919 to the late Amos and Grace (Burke) Davis. Mary is survived by her grandson, Jeffrey Fenker and his wife Ginger of Westminster, 4 great-grandchildren John (Ashley ) Fenker, Seth Karambelas, Shain Karambelas and Ebi Bay and several nieces and nephews. Mary sold Avon throughout her life and always enjoyed sharing in her customers' lives. She loved her neighbors and the staff at Sunflower Hill Assisted Living. She was an avid fan of horseracing and tried never to miss the annual Baltimore Preakness. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her first husband Vernon W. Ogle, her only child, Joyce M. Fenker, her 4 sisters and one brother, and her longtime partner, Robert K. Degenhard. Visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:30 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Please use Chapel Entrance. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
