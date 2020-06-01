Mary "Susie" Gordon
1937 - 2020
Mary "Susie" Katherine Gordon, age 82, of Finksburg, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born December 16, 1937 in Howard County, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Mary (Luers) Nickoles. She was the wife of Kenneth Gordon. Susie enjoyed working in her flower beds and especially loved spending time with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to A & C and Carroll Hospice for their care during Susie's illness. Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters and sons-in-law, Deb VanSant, Barbara (Walker) and Charles Cullum, Denise (Walker) and George Wright; siblings, Edward Nickoles, Patricia Doyle, Thomas Nickoles, Ruth Burns, Charles Nickoles and Diane Nickoles; and 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Harry Walker and brothers, Joseph and Leroy Nickoles. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11am at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please refer to the funeral home website for updated information. Those desiring may send donations to Carroll Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
