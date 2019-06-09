Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Haas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Downey Haas, 90, of Westminster, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Westminster Ridge. Born September 19, 1928 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Genevieve (O'Byrne) Downey and Carroll E. Downey. She was the former wife of the late Francis Haas. The late Maureen Leydon was her partner of many years. As a young woman, Mary worked in a supervisory position at the New York Public Library. She earned a Master's in History from Fordham and a Master's in Library Science from Columbia which led to a career as a librarian in Fairfax County Public Schools. She later used a Master's Degree in Education to become a public school administrator. Love of her Irish background led her to build a home in Boyle, County Roscommon. She was a historian, student of current events and advocate for the good of all around her, but family and friends gave her the greatest joy in her life. She is survived by son Daniel Haas of Copake, NY; daughter Jeanne Butterworth and husband Stewart of Norfolk, VA; daughter Barbara Hannon of Paramus NJ; grandchildren Winston, Margaret and Katie Haas, Eric and Michael Butterworth and Mary Cooper. She was predeceased by her son Andrew, and siblings Carroll, Joan, Anne, Peter and Paul. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, Maryland. Interment will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12 Noon at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New York Public Library at

