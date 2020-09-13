1/1
Mary Holland
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Holland, 69, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home, with her family at her side. Born July 9, 1951 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Ford) Turnbaugh. She was the wife of the late David Wayne Lancaster. Mary was a cook at several area businesses and organizations over the years. She was a member of The Littlestown Eagles and the Littlestown VFW Post. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, taking care of her lawn, shopping, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a caregiver for her youngest grandchild, Emma. She loved birds, birdhouses and wind chimes, and also enjoyed her collection of American Indian artifacts. Surviving are her sons, Jesse Holland and wife Katie of Westminster, and Hank Holland and wife Vanessa of Taneytown; grandchildren, Sarah, Alexa, Jered, Shelby, Hannah, Nathan, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Lily and Cole; siblings, Sissy Stocksleger of Littlestown, Tom Turnbaugh and wife Carol of Crisfield, Bessie Pickell and husband Ray of Baltimore, Hilda Norris of Hampstead, and Brenda Groom of Union Bridge; and many nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by her best friend, Pat DeGroft and by her beloved pet dog Cletus. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Francis Latham
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved