Mary Elizabeth Holland, 69, of Taneytown, died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home, with her family at her side. Born July 9, 1951 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Ford) Turnbaugh. She was the wife of the late David Wayne Lancaster. Mary was a cook at several area businesses and organizations over the years. She was a member of The Littlestown Eagles and the Littlestown VFW Post. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, taking care of her lawn, shopping, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a caregiver for her youngest grandchild, Emma. She loved birds, birdhouses and wind chimes, and also enjoyed her collection of American Indian artifacts. Surviving are her sons, Jesse Holland and wife Katie of Westminster, and Hank Holland and wife Vanessa of Taneytown; grandchildren, Sarah, Alexa, Jered, Shelby, Hannah, Nathan, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Lily and Cole; siblings, Sissy Stocksleger of Littlestown, Tom Turnbaugh and wife Carol of Crisfield, Bessie Pickell and husband Ray of Baltimore, Hilda Norris of Hampstead, and Brenda Groom of Union Bridge; and many nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by her best friend, Pat DeGroft and by her beloved pet dog Cletus. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
.