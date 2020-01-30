|
|
Mary Elizabeth Houck, 106, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Lorien Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taneytown. Born June 6, 1913 in Taneytown, she was the daughter of the late Theodore "Bert" and Sarah Elizabeth (Dutterer) Koontz. She was the wife of the late Norman R. Houck, to whom she was married for 68 years. He passed in June of 2014. Mary was a housewife who enjoyed life on the farm. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taneytown, where she was a member of the Mite Society. She also baked goods and helped out with the Taneytown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Emmitsburg Center. Surviving are nephews, Richard Koontz, and Raymond and Dave Baker, and nieces, Shirley Shaffer, Thelma Carr, Edna Steffer, Anna Ebaugh and Virginia Stitely. She is also remembered by loving neighbors, Donald and Pat Lawyer. She was predeceased by brothers, Vernon and Irvin Koontz and nephew, Bernard Koontz. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with the Rev. Cristopher Frigm officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 31st at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 30, 2020