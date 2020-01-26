Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane McThenia. View Sign Service Information Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home 26401 Ridge Road Damascus , MD 20872 (301)-253-2138 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home 26401 Ridge Road Damascus , MD 20872 View Map Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home 26401 Ridge Road Damascus , MD 20872 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church 5101 Woodville Road Mount Airy , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church 5101 Woodville Road Mount Airy , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Burdette McThenia, 82, of Plane No. 4, Mount Airy, Maryland passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Dove Hospice House in Westminster, Maryland. She was the wife of the late John W. McThenia Sr., and a daughter of the late George and Mary Dorine Moxley Burdette. Mary Jane was an only child, and she lived in the same house for 80 years, until life challenges became too great. Mary Jane was a lifelong member of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, and a life member of New Market District Volunteer Fire Company where she received many accolades. She loved to spend time with her dog, family and friends, gardening and doing volunteer work through the church and the fire company. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends, especially from church and the fire company. She is survived by three children Mary Teresa Brooks and husband Thomas; Donna Rhodes and husband C. Tracey; and John McThenia, Jr. an wife Marci, Five grandchildren Amanda, David and Victoria McThenia , Mary Samantha and Nicholas Brooks, and her dog Lacey. Friends may call 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Monday, January 27 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872. Funeral services will be held at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, 5101 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771, Tuesday January 28 where there will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Phil Ayres and Certified Lay Servant Deborah Morris-Constantinides will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, 5101 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771 or New Market District Volunteer Fire Company, Post Office Box 925, New Market, Maryland 21774

