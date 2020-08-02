1/1
Mary Jane Peters
1948 - 2020
Mary Jane Durham Peters, 72, of Owings Mills, passed away on July 30, 2020. Born January 15, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Anne (Parlette) Durham. wife of the late William Peters. She was a social worker and volunteered countless hours with Carroll Hospice, East Alabama Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Northeast Social Action Program, and others to help those in need. She provided care and support for many family and friends. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and a graduate of the University of Maryland College Park. She was a member of Reisterstown United Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church of Auburn. She enjoyed singing and visiting the beach. Surviving are her son, Matthew Peters of Baltimore, MD; daughter, Heather Peters-Lord of New Oxford, PA; granddaughter, Madeline Lord of Auburn, AL; grandson, Joseph Lord of New Oxford, PA. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Utz and husband Steven, brother, Robert Durham Jr. and wife Ann, brother, Michael Durham and wife Cindy and brother, Paul Durham Sr. In addition she is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 10:00am - 12:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, 1:00 pm at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Arcadia, Upperco with Rev. Carl Myers officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Arcadia. Memorial contributions in her honor are suggested to Reisterstown United Methodist Church.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
