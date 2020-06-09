Mary Jo Bechtel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Bechtel, 90, of Manchester, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Stella Maris. Born August 14, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Putnam) Anderson and William Anderson. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Bechtel. She worked as a nurse and enjoyed caring for children of family and friends. She was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking and crossword puzzles. She is survived by a son Greg Bechtel and companion Kim Blair of Manchester; granddaughters Harley Bechtel and Kimberly Maxfield. She was predeceased by a son Charles Edward Bechtel and daughter Barbara Jo Bechtel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Blake Smarr officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Upperco. Please make a contribution in Mary Jo's name to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved