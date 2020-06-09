Mary Jo Bechtel, 90, of Manchester, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Stella Maris. Born August 14, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Putnam) Anderson and William Anderson. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Bechtel. She worked as a nurse and enjoyed caring for children of family and friends. She was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking and crossword puzzles. She is survived by a son Greg Bechtel and companion Kim Blair of Manchester; granddaughters Harley Bechtel and Kimberly Maxfield. She was predeceased by a son Charles Edward Bechtel and daughter Barbara Jo Bechtel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Blake Smarr officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Upperco. Please make a contribution in Mary Jo's name to a charity of your choice.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 9, 2020.