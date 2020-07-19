Mary Katherine Helwig, 81, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Longview Nursing Home of Manchester following a series of medical complications. She was the loving wife of 62 years to William Earl Helwig of Westminster. Born December 8, 1938 in Adams County, Mary was the daughter of the late David & Annabelle (Stambaugh) Reaver. She was a high school graduate and was retired from Random House, Inc. of Westminster in 1998 after 30 years of service. Prior to that she had been employed with Gettysburg Shoe Factory and Windsor Shoe Co. of Littlestown. Mary and William continued to live in the home that they built in 1964 where she enjoyed keeping up with the flower and vegetable gardens, as well as caring for her violets. It was not uncommon to see Mary at the carnivals all summer and at other fire company and community fundraisers. Mary's pride and joy, though, was her family. Mary was William's co-pilot. They did everything together. She always carried the latest photos of her son, granddaughter and great grandchildren and would always share the latest life events with anyone who asked. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her son, Malcolm and wife, Lucy of Westminster; her granddaughter, Katherine Berry and husband, Matthew; her great grandchildren: Liam, Madelyn and Charlotte and her two nephews. Mary was predeceased by her twin sister, Florence Oneida Plank. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's United Church, Hanover. She also enjoyed Sudoku. Graveside Service is Wednesday, July 22, at 11 A.M. at St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Hanover with Rev. Stephen E. Thomas officiating. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to her church @ 1204 Grand Valley Rd., Hanover, PA 17331 or Pleasant Hill Fire Co. - 3003 Baltimore Pike, Hanover PA 17331 or Manchester Fire Co. - 3209 Main St., Manchester, MD 21102. Online condolences may be shared on http://www.littlesfh.com/