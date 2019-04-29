Mary "Bimmy" Isabelle Little, 93, of Country Meadows Independent Living in Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.Born January 17, 1926 in Westminster, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Koontz Royer, Sr. and Ida Mae (Greenholtz) Royer. She was lovingly raised by her grandparents the late Harry E. and Annie Koontz Royer. She was the wife of the late Durhia "Dewey" W. Little, who predeceased her in 2003.Mary was a graduate of Westminster High School, Class of 1942, and was a life-long member of the Westminster Church of the Brethren joining the church at the age of 6. She worked at the Brethren Service Center in New Windsor, MD for Church World Service. She especially enjoyed giving tours and speaking with well over 2500 visitors to Church World Service yearly. While at Country Meadows she was an active knitter for various charities.Surviving are daughters, Becky Gillis and husband Charles of Frederick and Marilyn Ludwick and husband Rick of Libertytown; grandchildren, Michael Gillis and fiancé Kathleen Hickey, Chris Gillis and wife Theresa, Susan Tang and husband Ken, Julie Ludwick and husband John Perona; great-grandchildren, Beth and Christopher Gillis and Kelsey Tang; sister, Dorothy E. Fritz of Hanover, PA; brother, Ronald L. Royer of Chambersburg, PA; 2 nephews and 1 niece. She was predeceased by a brother, Ralph K. Royer, Jr.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with the Rev. Tim Shatzer officiating. Burial will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org). Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary