Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Mary Lou Tackett Obituary
Mary Lou Tackett, age 85 of Westminster, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sun Valley at Ridge Overlook in Westminster. Born May 18, 1934 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mildred E. Grill. She was the wife of the late Otis H. Tackett who died in August of 2002. She had been a homemaker for most of her life and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Windsor. She loved gardening and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving are her children Leslie Brannon and her husband David of Georgia, Cynthia Potee and her husband Frank of Sykesville, Gary Tackett and his wife Kathy of Westminster, and Rodney Tackett and his wife Sherrie of Westminster, and grandchildren Nathan Potee, Todd Tackett and Rachel Tackett. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Shepherd's Staff, P.O. Box 127, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 23, 2019
