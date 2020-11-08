Born June 15, 1930 in Carroll County, to Leah S. (Koerner) Shaffer & Guy W. Shaffer. Survived by Husband Calvin W. Armacost. Married for 70 years. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Upperco. Surviving are son and daughter in law Michael R. & Linda Armacost of Colorado, son Mark S. Armacost of Hampstead, daughter & son in law Angela Ann & Wayne Hipsley of Taneytown, a sister in law, Alice Dell of Hampstead and two grandchildren, Ali & Robby Armacost. She was predeceased by a sister Ethel Parylovich. Memorials may be sent to the Dove House Westminster, MD.



