Mary Louise Perry
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise (Sutton) Perry of Sykesville died peacefully at her home on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1933. Mary was the daughter of William M. and Martha Bowlin Sutton. She was the wife of the late Ace James Perry, her husband of 66 years. She received her education from the Howard County school system. Retired from Springfield Hospital In-Service Education, Nursing Instructor. Her interest were Real Estate, interior decorating, the Stock Market, flower gardening, traveling abroad, Cruises and visiting all states. She is survived by daughter Sharon Anne Ables and son-in-law Michael Ables of Woodstock. A Grandaughter Heather Nicole Ables Conaway and husband Gus of Sykesville and her 2 handsome Great Grandsons Graden Andrew and Colson Michael. Brothers; Leonard Ellis of Woodstock, William Mack of Ellicott City and Richard Lee of Hagerstown. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters; Dora Jean Hadel and JoAnn Rogers; brothers; Robert of Germany, Jack Allen of Catonsville and George of Eastern Shore. Due to the current restrictions with the pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Sykesville Fire Department, 6680 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved