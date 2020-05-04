Mary Louise (Sutton) Perry of Sykesville died peacefully at her home on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1933. Mary was the daughter of William M. and Martha Bowlin Sutton. She was the wife of the late Ace James Perry, her husband of 66 years. She received her education from the Howard County school system. Retired from Springfield Hospital In-Service Education, Nursing Instructor. Her interest were Real Estate, interior decorating, the Stock Market, flower gardening, traveling abroad, Cruises and visiting all states. She is survived by daughter Sharon Anne Ables and son-in-law Michael Ables of Woodstock. A Grandaughter Heather Nicole Ables Conaway and husband Gus of Sykesville and her 2 handsome Great Grandsons Graden Andrew and Colson Michael. Brothers; Leonard Ellis of Woodstock, William Mack of Ellicott City and Richard Lee of Hagerstown. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters; Dora Jean Hadel and JoAnn Rogers; brothers; Robert of Germany, Jack Allen of Catonsville and George of Eastern Shore. Due to the current restrictions with the pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Sykesville Fire Department, 6680 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.



