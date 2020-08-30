Mary Lu Latane` of Finksburg, MD, formerly of Baltimore, died August 26th, Born Mary Lu Deckman November 16th 1928 to Clarence T. Deckman and Anne M. Deckman of Baltimore, she was married to the late Robert M. Latane` for 67 years. Mary Lu was a graduate and valedictorian of Forest Park High School. She attended the Maryland Institute of Art where she studied commercial art. Mary Lu and Robert were enthusiastic members of a social club of childhood friends until there were too few surviving members to meet. They were active as a young couple with the Civil Rights Movement, approaching real estate agents who had told minority couples there were no homes available. Mary Lu and Robert raised three boys with whom they enjoyed summers of traveling and camping and hiking. Mary Lu was particularly fond of bird watching and hikes to waterfalls. She enjoyed vacationing at their cabin in the West Virginia mountains. The extended family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren provided Mary Lu much joy. Surviving members of Mary Lu's family are her son, Thomas (wife Catherine, "Kitty") of Pepin, WI, son Lewis (wife Diana) of Westminster, MD and son, Douglas (wife Joan) of Warrenton, VA, granddaughter Frances Latane`-Lukehart (Husband Joshua) grandaugher Lauren Latane`-Valis (husband Randy), grandson Paul Latane` (wife Melanie), granddaughter Nicole Latane`, and grandson Bobby Latane`, as well as great-grandchildren Nickolas Valis, and Cataleena, Cassidee, and Cooper Latane`. A joint memorial service will be held for Mary Lu and Robert Latane` at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lu's memory to Feed the Children, PO Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101, or a charity of one's choosing.



