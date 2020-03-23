Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lucille Miller. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lucille Miller, 91, of Westminster, passed away Saturday March 21, 2020. Born March 11, 1929 in Tioga, WV, she was the daughter of the late Aniello and Angelina Feola Romano. She was the wife of the late Robert Benjamin Miller, who died in 2009. Mrs. Miller had attended Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, WV and had worked as a secretary and a bookkeeper before becoming a full time homemaker. She was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and sewing. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara C. and Patrick E. Forster of Mount Airy; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert D. and Michelle A. Miller of Glenwood and William C. and Helen G. Miller of Boyds; brother, Giovanni Romano of Craigsville, WV; sisters, Teresa Schaible of Manchester, Edith Romano of Westminster, Dora Dixon of Manchester, and Judy Romano of Manchester; and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Aniello Romano, Jr. A private family graveside service will be held in New Lutheran Cemetery in Manchester. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a future date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Bartholomew's Building Fund, P.O. Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102. Funeral arrangements are by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.

