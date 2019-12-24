Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. Wagman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shrewsbury - Mary Margaret Wagman, 101, of York passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Barbara Egan Nursing Home, Shrewsbury. She was the wife of the late Leo A. Wagman. Mary was born in Rocks, Maryland, on January 3, 1918. Daughter of the late Francis J. and Carrie (Donaven) Dougherty. She was a payroll clerk for General Electric and Penn Textile and later she worked at the BonTon Department store. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Dallastown. In her youth, Mary was the organist at St. Mary's Church in Pylesville, MD, for 13 years. The memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown, with the Rev. Mark Weiss as celebrant. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Mary is survived by a daughter, Diane W. Colarik, and husband, Paul E., of Myrtle Beach, SC. A son, L. Kevin Wagman, and wife, Patricia S., of Westminster, MD. Four grandchildren; Amy Weaver, and husband, Alvin, of Milton, Jonathan Kyle, and wife, Melissa, of Cortland, OH, Nicholas Wagman of Westminster, MD, and Rebecca Wagman, and fiancé Antonio Zarelli, of Westminster, MD. Two great grandchildren; Kathryn Weaver and Mason Kyle. A sister, Theresa Black of Shrewsbury. Brothers-in-law, Joseph H. Hushon of Delta and John Strausbaugh of Glen Rock, sister-in-law, Jennie Wagman, of Florida. She was preceded in death by three brothers; F. Jerome Dougherty, James D. Dougherty, and P. Robert Dougherty. Two sisters; Jean Strausbaugh and Patricia D. Hushon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Mary Margaret's memory to the Activity Fund at Barbara Egan Nursing Center, 200 Luther Rd., Shrewsbury PA 17361 or Carmelite Monastery, c/o Sister Beth Shainin, 25 Watson Ave., Barrington RI, 02806

