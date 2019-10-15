Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Bowman Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Margaret Bowman Edwards, age 98, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lorien of Taneytown. Born May 26, 1921 in Johnsville, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Allen and Annie Grabill Grossnickle. Twice married, her first husband was the late J. Paul Bowman, who died in 1992 and her second husband was the late Hyder S. Edwards, who died in 2007. Mrs. Edwards was a 1938 graduate of Liberty High School, Frederick County. She was proud that in her youth her cousin taught her to play the guitar. She was a lifelong member of Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday school, served as a deacon and sang in the choir. She was a 4-H leader and was a member of the Union Bridge Homemakers. She enjoyed sewing, vegetable and flower gardening, camping and traveling, and spending time with her family. She was a great cook, making everything homemade, all from agricultural products of their farm. Her applesauce and apple pies were delicious. Surviving are her children, Dennis P. Bowman and wife Kathy of Gettysburg, PA, Jeanne B. Wah and husband Skip of Littlestown, PA, Steven L. Bowman and wife Beth of Union Bridge, Vivian B. Hubbell and husband Don of York, PA; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Lester Grossnickle and his wife, Essie Bowman Grossnickle. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren. There will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be held in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near Union Bridge. Amy Bowman Bell, her granddaughter and Donald G. Hubbell, her son-in-law, will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joanne Grossnickle Scholarship Fund, c/o Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge, MD 21791. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

