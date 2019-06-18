Mary McCuller Mary {Nookie} L. McCuller 87 yrs old of Taneytown Md. passed away suddenly at the Dove House on June 1, 2019. She was the daughter of Nellie Six Nusbaum. Surviving relatives are Brad and Laura Nusbaum of Westminster, cousins Peggy & Steve McQuitty of Greencastle, Pa., Thelma Pennypacker of New Oxford Pa., and Richard Holdcraft of Jefferson, Md. She worked as an employee for CCTimes newspaper, the Evening Sun, and Merchandisers for over 30 years. She Loved working on horse farms and definitely loved the Taneytown Fire Company No. 5. she thanked them many times for blowing their sirens in front of her house on Main St. She was loved very much by family and many friends. Memorial Service will be held at the St. Joeshephs Catholic Church Hall on June 20, 2019 at 44 Frederick St. in Taneytown, Md. 21787 at 11:00 AM.

