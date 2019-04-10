Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Melanie Webster. View Sign

Mary "Melanie" Webster, 73, of Westminster, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence. Melanie was born on November 27, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Edward George and Mary Regina Sauerwald Meyers. She was the cherished wife of David E. Webster, whom she married October 18, 1963. Melanie graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. While her children were younger, she enjoyed being at home and raising them, while operating a home day care. After her children were grown, Melanie's adoration for children led her to be an assistant kindergarten teacher for several schools in Carroll County, a job she thoroughly enjoyed for 17 years until retirement. Along with her husband David, she enjoyed traveling the country in their camper. She was a talented photographer and took beautiful photographs of the many trips and places she visited. Melanie was a member of the Teachers Union, Carroll Association of School Employees, The Red Hat Society, and participated in Read Across America. She also attended New Hope Fellowship Church.Surviving in addition to her husband are children Vida Webster, Gina Brusca and husband Stephen, Laura Webster, David Webster and wife Courtney Webster; sisters Peggy Cremen, Gerry Staib; beloved grandchildren Erika Redmond, Bethany Brown, Evan Webster, Lea Webster, Grant Webster; treasured great-grandchildren Makayla Redmond and Bentley and Cam Ryder Aponte-Rivera; and extended loving family.She was predeceased by her parents and siblings John Meyers and Judy Walsh. The family will welcome friends on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4 to 7pm for a sharing of memories, at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered to the family at

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

