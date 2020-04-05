Mary Elizabeth Newhouse (nee Hutson) of Upperco, MD passed away on March 28, 2020 at Dove House hospice in Westminster after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on December 8, 1947 in Church Hill, TN and moved to Maryland at an early age. She was a 1966 graduate of Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, MD She was an administrative assistant to the regional sales manager for the Kirsch Company in Beltsville, MD from 1974 to 1992. She was employed by Carroll Gardens in Westminster, MD from 1992 to 1996. Married to her husband Gary Newhouse since 1990. They resided in Ellicott City and moved to Carroll County in 1991 Survived by her husband Gary, Stepdaughter Chelsea Newhouse of Baltimore, Sister Kathy Pierce of Dover DE, Brothers Stanley Hutson of Milford, DE, Danny Hutson of Palm City, FL, Jimmy Hutson of Las Vegas, NV and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her mother and father, Alberta and Carson Hutson, her brother Ronnie, and her nephew, Chad She was a gentle person who loved children and animals, especially all her cats. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary's name may be made to Dove House, your local SPCA or to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 5, 2020