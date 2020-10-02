Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Davis Poirier, age 78, of Westminster Maryland, died surrounded by her family on September 30th, 2020 in her daughter's home in Hampstead, Maryland. A devoted mother and grandmother, Mary Lou is survived by her two children, John D. Terrier and Anne G. Stoner, their spouses Carole Terrier and Michael Stoner, as well as her six grandchildren, Carly Terrier, Elizabeth Stoner, Melissa Stoner, John N. Terrier, Daisy Stoner, and Peter Terrier. She is also survived by her three sisters, Anne Patten, Patricia Nystrom, and Susan Conkle, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also, very dear to Mary Lou were Aaron McCormick, Carly Gegorek, and Saurabh Betawadkar. Mary Lou is predeceased by her beloved husband, Alfred Richard Poirier, and her parents, John Strother Davis and Mary Louise McCracken Davis. Donations can be made in memoriam to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
