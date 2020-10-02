1/1
Mary "Mary Lou" Poirier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Davis Poirier, age 78, of Westminster Maryland, died surrounded by her family on September 30th, 2020 in her daughter's home in Hampstead, Maryland. A devoted mother and grandmother, Mary Lou is survived by her two children, John D. Terrier and Anne G. Stoner, their spouses Carole Terrier and Michael Stoner, as well as her six grandchildren, Carly Terrier, Elizabeth Stoner, Melissa Stoner, John N. Terrier, Daisy Stoner, and Peter Terrier. She is also survived by her three sisters, Anne Patten, Patricia Nystrom, and Susan Conkle, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also, very dear to Mary Lou were Aaron McCormick, Carly Gegorek, and Saurabh Betawadkar. Mary Lou is predeceased by her beloved husband, Alfred Richard Poirier, and her parents, John Strother Davis and Mary Louise McCracken Davis. Donations can be made in memoriam to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved