Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Mary Rebecca Bruner


1931 - 2019
Mary Rebecca Bruner Obituary
Mary Rebecca Bruner, age 88 of Sykesville, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Birch Manor Nursing Center in Sykesville. Born March 23, 1931 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Mary Slade. She was the wife of the late Harvey Russell Bruner. She had been a guidance counselor with Carroll County Public Schools. She loved her dogs. Surviving are sons James Russell Bruner and his wife Meredith Kay Bruner of Leesburg, VA, and John Raymond Bruner and his wife Bonnie Bruner of Westminster, brother James Slade, and grandchildren Kaitlin Leigha Bruner and Kyle Maloney Bruner. She was predeceased by her son Joseph Robert Bruner, and by her brothers Francis (Bud) Slade, and John W. (Jack) Slade. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2-4pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 13, 2019
