Mary "Jean" Regina Hogan (nee Fleming), age 96 of Westminster, formerly of Randallstown, MD passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village Health Care Center in Westminster, MD. She was the spouse of the late John William Hogan. She was born September 24, 1922, in Ranger, Indiana the daughter of the late Jesse Fleming and the late Florence Roxanne Fleming (nee Getchel).She taught CCD and sang in the choir and was a very active member at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Randallstown, MD. She is survived by her children John Michael Hogan, Kevin Alan & wife Karen Hogan of Westminster, and Brian Patrick and wife Deborah A. Hogan of Hanover, PA., Also survived by her sister Annette Hare; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son Mark Joseph Hogan. The family will receive friends at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-7 PM; Funeral Liturgy (Mass) will be said on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 9533 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133. Interment at Lake View Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Dads Works / Moms Works @ Carroll Nonprofit Center 255 Clifton Blvd., Suite 219 Westminster, Maryland 21157Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2019